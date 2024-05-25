I-90 eastbound 4th, 6th Street ramps in Austin close May 31, Cedar River closes June 3

May 24—AUSTIN, Minn. — Motorists traveling on Interstate 90 in Austin will encounter single-lane traffic and eastbound off- and on-ramp detours at Fourth and Sixth Street beginning Friday, May 31, as the Austin I-90 bridges project progresses, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

I-90 eastbound bridge resurfacing over 6th Street is scheduled for May 31 to fall 2024 and replacement of the eastbound I-90 bridge over the Cedar River will begin on June 3. The following traffic impacts will occur:

* I-90 eastbound lanes will be closed between Oakland Avenue and Highway 218 south. I-90 traffic will be in the westbound lanes with eastbound and westbound traffic using single lanes adjacent to each other.

* I-90 eastbound off-ramp to 6th St will be closed and detoured:

* I-90 eastbound motorists should use Exit 179 (11th Dr), take a left and use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound. Next, motorists should take Exit 178B, the 6th St exit.

* I-90 eastbound on-ramp from 6th St will be closed and detoured:

* Motorists should take the I-90 westbound on-ramp from 6th St., then take Exit 177 (Hwy 218 N/14th St NW), take a left and use the I-90 eastbound on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

* I-90 eastbound off-ramp to 4th St will be closed and detoured:

* I-90 eastbound motorists should use Exit 179 (11th Dr), take a left and use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound. Next, motorists should take Exit 178A, the 4th St exit.

* I-90 eastbound on-ramp from 4th St will be closed and detoured:

* Motorists should take the I-90 westbound on-ramp from 4th St, then take Exit 177 (Hwy 218 N/14th St NW), take a left and use the I-90 eastbound on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

If you use boats, kayaks, or canoes on the Cedar River in Austin, be alert that the river will be closed to watercraft at I-90 beginning Monday, June 3.

Crews will be demolishing the eastbound bridge and removing the center pier. Once the removal work is done, it will continue to be dangerous to be on the water at this site, because construction crews will be building the new pier and abutments near or in the river channel.

During the I-90 bridge replacements, that section of the Cedar River State Water Trail will be off-limits to paddlers and boaters who go through that part either from the upstream side or downstream where the city has a boat ramp on Austin Mill Pond.

For people using the new canoe/kayak access below Ramsey Dam (3 river miles upstream from I-90), a small, rock access is available on Wolf Creek in Austin's Wildwood Park to get off the river. Paddlers need to turn upstream at the V-shaped confluence just north of I-90 and paddle upstream about 100 yards. Road access is on 17th Avenue Northeast, about 200 feet east of the landing.

This work is part of the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.

* Oakland Ave. West (Highway 105), replace in 2024, work started in April

* I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025, work begins early June

* I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025, work begins early June

* Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025

* 14th Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026

* 21st Street Northeast (Highway 218 south), replace in 2026

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website .