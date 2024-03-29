9-year-old Shawnee boy served with protective order at school

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Wednesday morning, Pottawatomi County deputies served a 9-year-old boy in Shawnee with a victim protective order (VPO) while at school for allegedly stalking and harassing another classmate. Both families spoke with KFOR.

The boy’s family told KFOR they were notified on Wednesday morning that deputies would be serving their 9-year-old a VPO at Horace Mann Elementary School.

“I’m a mother that is going to move heaven or earth to say stop your violence against my child,” said Elsy Goggin, mother of the girl who is allegedly being bullied.

“I’m just shocked because he’s nine years old being served by sheriffs at school,” said Lavonne McCoy, grandmother of 9-year-old boy who is accused of bullying.

Lavonne McCoy says her 9-year-old grandson was handed a victim protective order at school on Wednesday morning. It was signed off by Judge Tracy McDaniel.

Pottawatomi County Sheriff officials say they were simply doing their job when serving the protective order.

Pottawatomi County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie told KFOR this was a first for him in his career, and was surprised they had to serve a 9-year-old at school. He said he made sure his parents were notified before it happened.

“We served it there because that was the address that was put on the petition by the court… It’s ordered by the courts. And so we have to serve that as officers of the court,” said Dinwiddie.

The court documents include a handwritten report by the mother of a girl in the boy’s class. In the report, she claimed her daughter is being harassed and stalked. She adds it’s been happening for months, and she’s filed several reports with police and the school.

“I had to go to this point where I said, enough is enough,” said Goggin.

The 9-year-old’s family says their child is hyperactive but is not a bully. His grandmother fears that this will affect his future and education.

“I’ve seen her at the store, and she always runs after him playing. And he tries to hide because, you know, he’s nine… I’m not sure why he’s getting in trouble for just being a child because there is nothing on here that says any type of abuse. Nobody is touching each other, you know, no hair pulling, no hitting. Its children being children, running around playing,” said McCoy.

Goggin says she feels she’s doing what’s best for her child after several attempts to resolve the issue.

“They have to understand that I am behind my child because I love her and I’m going to protect her like any other parent or mother,” said Goggin.

The 9-year-old went home from school after being served with the VPO. The family told KFOR they are now in limbo as they wait to see if he can go back to school with only two months left.

A hearing has been set by Judge McDaniel for April 24. KFOR reached out to her for a comment but have not heard back.

Below is a statement from Horace Mann Elementary School’s superintendent, Dr. Aaron Espolt:

Earlier today, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department came to the campus of one of our elementary schools to deliver a victim protective order to a student in the presence of the student’s family and school administrators. This VPO is mostly related to events that occurred away from Shawnee Public Schools property. Out of respect for student privacy, I cannot share more information. What I can share is that we have protocols and procedures in place, and we fully investigate and address any concerns that students and parents share with us. Some of the safety strategies that we may use when concerns arise include creating no-contact contracts, separating students, offering opportunities to speak with school guidance counselors, and implementing disciplinary measures as warranted.



The safety and security of our students and staff are our top priorities. We will always cooperate with our law enforcement officials and will work with families to ensure the highest safety standards and protocols are followed. I encourage our student families to contact their school or district administrators with any questions or concerns related to safety.

