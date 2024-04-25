9-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police on Thursday afternoon were searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was reportedly the victim of a parental abduction, and they believe his mother took him.

Amari Robertson was the victim of the reported parental abduction, the Sacramento Police Department announced in social media posts.

The child was last seen wearing blue Nike sneakers, burgundy sweatpants and a white T-shirt with burgundy lettering that says “24-hour fitness youth basketball,” police said on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police described the missing boy as 4 feet tall, weighing about 70 pounds with black hair and light brown eyes.

Police said investigators believe the boy was abducted by his mother, 38-year-old Frances Saso. She is wanted on suspicion of concealing a child from a custodial parents, according to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers post on its website seeking information on her whereabouts.

Saso is known to drive a white 2018 Nissan Altima with California license plate: 8TAU001; the car is registered in her name, authorities said. Investigators believe Saso is known to frequent the Galt, Elk Grove and south Sacramento areas.

The Crime Stoppers post described Saso as 5-foot-3, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers asked anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts or regarding the abduction to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.