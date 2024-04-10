9-year-old, baby fly out of SUV on freeway in mom’s deadly rampage, California cops say

A woman is accused of abandoning her two children on a freeway, where one died, in part of a deadly rampage that began miles away, California police say.

Los Angeles police said they got a call about a homicide at a Woodland Hills apartment shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 8, according to an April 9 news release.

Richard Berglund told KNBC that he stumbled upon the gruesome scene at the unit neighboring his.

“I went outside of our unit, and I saw blood on the floor,” Berglund told the outlet. “I started calling in there and said, ‘Hello? Hello? Is anybody there?’ And nobody answered.”

He told KNBC he stepped inside the apartment.

“I saw two legs that were on the floor, so I called 911 and said, ‘Something bad has happened here,’” Berglund told the outlet.

About four hours earlier, a 34-year-old woman and Jaelen Chaney, 29, got into an argument at the apartment they shared with her two children, ages 9 and 8 months, police said. McClatchy News is not identifying the woman to protect the identities of her children.

The argument turned “violent,” and the woman is accused of stabbing Chaney, according to police.

Chaney died from his injuries on scene, where a knife with DNA evidence was found, police said.

After the stabbing, police said the woman fled with her two children inside her dark-colored Porsche SUV.

Then, about an hour later, police said witnesses saw two children “expelled” from the SUV driving on the 405 Freeway near Culver City.

The infant died at the scene, while the 9-year-old was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to police.

At about 5 a.m., police said the woman drove her SUV more than 100 miles per hour down Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, then crashed into a tree.

She was pronounced dead on scene, according to a Redondo Beach Police Department news release.

Police are calling the incident a double murder-suicide.

