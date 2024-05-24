9-month-old dead in Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a 9-month-old baby died in central Fresno.

Police say they received a call around 8:30 a.m. for an unresponsive baby in the 3000 block of E Washington Avenue, near First Street and Belmont Avenue.

When officers arrived, they reported finding the baby next to a bed in the bedroom.

The baby was transported to a local hospital where the baby was pronounced dead. At this time, the cause of death is unknown but is under investigation.

The Fresno Police Department says the Fresno County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death. No other information was immediately available.

