9 hurt in Charlotte deck collapse. One has life-threatening injuries, Medic says.

Nine people were hurt when a two-story deck collapsed at a home near Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, according to Medic.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Medic reported on X, the former Twitter. Another person had serious injuries, while the others had minor injuries, Medic said.

The injuries occurred on Hadlow Court, according to Medic. That’s west of the airport near the Catawba River.

The deck collapsed around 2 p.m., WSOC reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.