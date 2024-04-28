9 Day Forecast: Sunny skies, then slight chances of rain next weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Happy Sunday, El Paso. I hope everyone is enjoying the beautiful weather compared to Saturday’s strong winds.

I have some great news though. We are forecasting sunny skies and warmer temperatures for the majority of the week.

Now without further ado, let jump right into your exclusive 9 Day Forecast.

Monday is a perfect day to grab yourself a cup of coffee on the way to work, take a trip to your nearby park or honestly enjoy running your errands because we are forecasting sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees. Westerly winds will range between 5-10 mph. Can we agree now? It is indeed perfect weather.

The overnight low for Monday will cool off to 60 degrees.

Moving on to Tuesday, we are expected to warm up to 90 degrees paired with breezy conditions and sunny skies. This would make it the second day with fabulous weather. In the evening, we are forecasting temperatures to drop to 61 degrees.

Wednesday is a five-star day as well. We are certainly on a roll with the dreamlike spring weather.

We can expect light winds throughout the day ranging from15 to 20 mph. I don’t see any chance of strong winds. Overnight is a forecasted 63 degrees.

As we inch closer into the weekend, many of you may think we have gotten away from those winds or rain chances but don’t worry, I will burst you bubble shortly.

Thursday, we get away with another day of calm weather paired with breezy conditions. Our high is forecasted to sit at 87 degree while temperatures in the evening cool off to 57 degrees.

This is when we see rain chances. I do want to advise you, though, I’m laying low and sticking with rain chances being slight. However, my models are indicating we may see afternoon showers for Friday with a high of 85 degrees. Once we begin to make our way closer to these days, I will be able to solidify if rain chances have either increased or no longer exist.

Saturday is the same. We are forecasting 15% chance of isolated showers for the afternoon for now. The high is expected to warm up to 87 degrees with an overnight low of 59 degrees.

The next two days bring us back to mostly clear skies and light winds with the high sitting in the lower 90s. Tuesday, we are forecasting windy conditions with a high of 91 degrees.

