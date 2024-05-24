I-81 Welcome Center in Franklin County to close for upgrades

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A northbound I-81 Welcome Center in Franklin County will be closing for several days for repairs.

PennDOT says the welcome center about a mile north of the Maryland state line will be closed the week of June 3-7. During the closure, the facility’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system will be replaced with an energy-efficient system.

During the closure, the parking area will also be closed.

The next available rest area will be northbound on I-81 just north of Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville).

The HVAC work is part of a Guaranteed Energy Savings Act project to upgrade energy systems and decrease energy costs.

