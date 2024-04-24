81-year-old man dies from Bowers Fire injuries; son is hospitalized

A man died after suffering serious burn injuries in the Bowers Fire, officials announced Tuesday evening.

Neil Edward Hesse, 81, suffered serious burn and smoke injuries, along with his 52-year-old son while they were at their home on Bowers Road. The two men had worked with a grinder when sparks from the equipment started a brush fire, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Neil Hesse died sometime before 11:49 a.m. Tuesday at a Tucson hospital where his son was also hospitalized, according to the Sheriff's Office. Multiple public safety personnel began fighting the so-called Bowers Fire around 6:17 p.m. Monday after it was reported at North Sand and North Bowers roads near Whetstone in Cochise County, officials said. Sheriff's deputies heard multiple explosions — later identified as several propane tanks on the property — coming from the area of the fire, according to the agency.

As of Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire said the fire was at 28 acres and 30% contained as 75 members had been assigned to it.

Evacuation orders had been placed for homes within a 2-mile radius of the fire but were lifted on Tuesday.

As temperatures warm up on Wednesday, fire activity may increase within the river bottom and smoke may be noticeable to nearby communities, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire said.

The Sheriff's Office's investigation remains ongoing, the agency said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Neil Edward Hesse dies from Bowers Fire injuries; son is hospitalized