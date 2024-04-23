A small wildfire in southeast Arizona injured two people and forced multiple evacuations.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire — dubbed the Bowers Fire — started around 7 p.m. Monday about nine miles east of Whetstone and burned near the Babocomari River bed.

Chief Sam Foster with the Whetstone Fire District said the fire was around 20 acres and about 20% contained as of noon Tuesday. Foster said one person suffered from smoke inhalation and another was flown to a hospital after suffering a severe burn.

Foster added that Sanders and Bowers roads were closed to everything but emergency vehicles as fire crews continued fighting the blaze. Evacuation orders were in place for homes within a two-mile radius of the fire, though it wasn't immediately clear how many homes were affected.

The cause behind the fire was unknown as of Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bowers Fire forces evacuations, injures 2 near Whetstone