I-81 North shutdown in Pulaski County after crash, traffic delayed

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All traffic on Interstate 81 North in Pulaski County is currently at a standstill after a crash on May 23.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash occurred at mile marker 88.9, near the Draper Valley Golf Club. At this time, traffic is backed up for about five miles.

The Pulaski County Emergency Management says crews are on the scene and working to clear the crash.

Anyone traveling on this route can expect long delays.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more information is released.

