I-80 bridge washing starts next week

Spring cleaning continues at the I-80 bridge in Rock Island County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced in a news release that overnight maintenance to wash the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County will start on Sunday, May 19, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 8 p.m. each evening to 6 a.m. the following morning. The work is expected to be completed in one to two weeks. A second bridge washing is scheduled for this fall. Bridge washing is vital to the longevity of Illinois’ infrastructure system, while ensuring safety.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Use alternate routes when possible to avoid the work area. Drivers should pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

