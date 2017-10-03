8 Ways to Make Money Doing What You Love

From Woman's Day

Whether you'd like to sell your handmade crafts online or turn your neighborhood dog-walking adventures into a lucrative side gig, there has never been a better time to start a business. Between the many free social media marketing platforms and the countless online tools at your disposal, you could launch your business tomorrow with little more than an idea and a Facebook page. And you'd have a lot of company if you did: As of 2012, nearly 10 million women run their own businesses, a 27% increase from 2007.

Most of us wouldn't mind using our craft, skill or idea to boost our bank accounts. But what comes along with starting a business-how to set appropriate goals, embrace competition or stay motivated-might seem overwhelming and exhausting, and it might even distract you from your passions. It doesn't have to! With the tips below, you'll be off and running in no time.

