Leça Swimming Pools in Porto, Portugal by Álvaro Siza Vieira (1966)

Adored by the international architecture community and locals alike, Álvaro Siza’s Swimming Pool complex is a quintessential case-in-point for the enchanting ability of such naturally-inspired pools. Siza’s pared back concrete yields all to the craggy landscape of the Portuguese coastline, but makes an impression in the details. A smooth concrete ramp guides you in, subtly concealing the main road and amping up the ocean’s roar while still hiding it from view. A wall of ragged rocks embrace the outer edges of the adult swimming pool, blurring the line between where Siza’s pools end and where the ocean begins. As one plunges into his saltwater tidepool, the Atlantic’s expanse feels somehow limitless and within easy reach.