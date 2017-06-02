8 Couples In Long-Term Relationships Reveal Their Secrets for Keeping Romance Alive

From Woman's Day

Most couples hope to keep the fires of romance burning forever, says Tina B. Tessina, Ph.D., author of How to Be Happy Partners. Sadly, studies show that after the first few years of marriage, couples often report a decline in affection, sexual activity, and feelings of satisfaction-in other words, they can't keep the spark lit. "The antidote is having well-established guidelines for spending intimate time together," says Tessina, who's also a Long Beach, CA-based psychotherapist. "It's important to have fun and enjoy a sexual relationship that enhances and brings excitement instead of boredom and discourse into the marriage."

Here, we spoke with eight couples whose relationships span from 15 to 53 years to get their secrets for keeping the flame burning bright.

15 years

Los Angeles residents Renner Davis and Lance Hawkins met 15 years ago on a chat line in the pre-dating-app era. Renner works days at a commercial real-estate company; Lance works evenings as a sound board operator and is lead singer and guitarist with The Palominos, a country music band. Making every minute of their scant time together is essential. "The key to any good relationship is communication," says Renner. "Don't keep things inside and never argue about money." To keep the flame burning, the couple has date nights and go on romantic cruises every chance they get.

29 years

Annette Gendler, author of Jumping Over Shadows: The True Story of a German Jewish Love That Overcame the Burdens of the Past and her husband Harry had an unlikely romance. He was a German Orthodox Jew, the son of Holocaust survivors; she was a Catholic American who grew up in Germany. They faced fierce opposition from his parents until she converted to Judaism, a decision she's never regretted. "From the beginning, our relationship was built on conversation, and there's not been a single day in 29 years when we haven't had a real dialogue," says the Chicago resident.

35 years

College sweethearts Echo and Kevin Garrett of Marietta, GA, met at Auburn University. On their first date, she prepared a home-cooked meal, and they quickly became inseparable. To keep the flame burning for 35 years, they take an interest in one another's passions, whether it's her career as a writer or his as a professional photographer.

Knowing her love of gardening, Kevin spent the last year constructing a rock garden in their sloped backyard made from granite stones he hand picked and hand carried from the site of an excavation project. Bird feeders, pocket gardens, fairy lights, and colorful eclectic furniture make it a romantic oasis. "I think of it as his love poem to me," says Echo.