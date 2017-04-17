8 clarifications Sean Spicer would like to make from his Easter children's book reading

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has pretty notorious foot-in-mouth syndrome. Recently, he's gotten some heat for saying Hitler never never used chemical weapons on his own people, and then immediately referred to concentration camps as "Holocaust centers." He is, at this point, a sentient facepalm.

SEE ALSO: Read the White House Easter Bunny's resignation letter

Well, Spicer's talking woes only continued today when he was tasked with reading books to some children during the White House's Easter Egg Roll and he would like to make the following clarifications:

1. Peter Rabbit does not necessarily “embody the spirit of Josef Stalin.”

View photos WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Image: Getty Images





2. In See Spot Run, Spot is not “running from the Assad regime.”

View photos WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Image: Getty Images





3. They do not say goodnight to “the benevolent President Trump” in Goodnight Moon.

View photos WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gives a high-five to a boy who sat next to him while he read the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Image: Getty Images





4. The Giving Tree does not represent “what’s wrong with socialism.”

View photos WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More