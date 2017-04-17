8 clarifications Sean Spicer would like to make from his Easter children's book reading

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has pretty notorious foot-in-mouth syndrome. Recently, he's gotten some heat for saying Hitler never
never used chemical weapons on his own people, and then immediately referred to concentration camps as "Holocaust centers." He is, at this point, a sentient facepalm.
Well, Spicer's talking woes only continued today when he was tasked with reading books to some children during the White House's Easter Egg Roll and he would like to make the following clarifications:
1. Peter Rabbit does not necessarily “embody the spirit of Josef Stalin.”
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reads the childrens' book 'How To Catch The Easter Bunny' during the 139th Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Image: Getty Images
2. In See Spot Run, Spot is not “running from the Assad regime.”

Image: Getty Images
3. They do not say goodnight to “the benevolent President Trump” in Goodnight Moon.

Image: Getty Images
4. The Giving Tree does not represent “what’s wrong with socialism.”

Image: Getty Images
5. The wolf is not “in the right” in The Three Little Pigs.

Image: SHAWN THEW/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
6. Goldilocks should not have “brought a gun with her.”

Image: AP/REX/Shutterstock
7. He would like to apologize for being too scared to finish There’s A Monster At The End Of This Book.

Image: Getty Images
8. Brown Bear does not see “Trump making America great again for me” in Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

Image: Getty Images
