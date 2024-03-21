79-year-old Quincy man dead after morning collision with box truck, garbage truck

A 79-year-old Quincy man is dead after driving his pickup truck the wrong way on U.S. 90 in Midway and colliding into both a box truck and a garbage truck.

The accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, happened Thursday at 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound inside lane of U.S. 90 near Commerce Boulevard. It snarled traffic for hours as FHP investigated and cleared the scene with an assist from the Midway Police Department, the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, Midway Fire and Rescue, Gadsden County Volunteer Workers, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Quincy man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators, and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the box truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the garbage truck was uninjured.

While going the wrong direction, the Quincy man "swerved to his left in an attempt to avoid colliding with the garbage truck," according to an FHP report.

The left front of his pickup then collided with the leftside of a box truck. Both vehicles spun around and the right-front of the garbage truck then collided with the right-rear corner of the pickup.

"After the second collision, the pickup truck came to final rest in the eastbound outside lane facing west."

