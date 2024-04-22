78-year-old Wisconsin man arrested after authorities uncover numerous images and videos of child pornography on devices

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 78-year-old Wisconsin man was taken into custody after authorities found several images and videos of child pornography on numerous electronic devices.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, during an ongoing investigation, officials labeled Thomas Firmani, 78, as a person of interest in possessing child pornography.

On April 12, authorities conducted a search warrant at Firmani’s home. At the time, Firmani reportedly denied downloading or possessing any type of child pornography.

At the conclusion of the search warrant, investigators seized numerous electronic devices from Firmani’s home. Analysts performed forensic examinations on the devices and uncovered numerous images and videos depicting child pornography.

On Monday, Firmani was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail, where he is being held on ten counts of child pornography. He has a $500,000 bail.

During an interview with investigators, Firmani reportedly admitted to downloading, viewing, and possessing child pornography.

“Although these investigations take a tremendous amount of hard work and expertise, the sheriff’s office will not waiver in our duty and commitment to protect the innocence of children,” stated Racine County Sheriff Schmaling.

Firmani is not officially charged at this time but is expected to be in the future. No additional details were provided.

