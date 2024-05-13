77th annual Wayne County Dairy Court announced; girls to promote dairy industry

The Wayne County Dairy Promotion committee has announced the 77th annual coronation of the Wayne County Dairy Court for 2024-2025. The event was held at the Park Street Complex in Honesdale, Saturday, April 27.

Crowned to represent dairy farmers and the dairy industry in Wayne County and Pennsylvania, promoting the wholesome value of milk and its products, are Wayne County Dairy Junior Promoters Lil Dairy Miss: Teresa Tyler, Alice O'Hora, Everly Zablocky and Alice Gold; Dairy Miss: Ruth Gold, Truly Zablocky and Chloe Tyler, and Dairy Maid Zoey Tyler. These eight girls range in age from 4 to 13.

Tiffany Tyler for the committee said that the girls are proud to represent the dairy industry by being in parades, doing ice cream sundae competition, fairs, school promotions, community events and much more. "We are so excited to see how this year is going to turn out," she said.

"We want to thank the 2023-2024 Wayne County Dairy Princess Sydney Roberts for her dedication and amazing job representing the dairy farmers and the dairy industry in Wayne County and Pennsylvania," Tyler said. "We wish you all the best of luck in the future."

The 2024-2025 Wayne County Dairy Court, from left: Dairy Miss Ruth, Dairy Miss Truly, Dairy Miss Chloe, Dairy Maid Zoey, Clarabella the cow, Lil Dairy Miss Teresa, Lil Dairy Miss Alice, Lil Dairy Miss Everly and Lil Dairy Miss Alice.

There were no candidates for Dairy Princess this year.

Princess Roberts was honored by the Wayne County commissioners with a certificate of congratulations at their April 25 meeting. "Sydney Roberts... has bolstered awareness of the nutritional value and benefits of dairy products throughout our county... Wayne County Dairy Court members spend countless hours promoting the local dairy industry which reverberates beyond the borders of Wayne County," the certificate reads in part.

Roberts, 17, is the daughter of Jason and Chandra Roberts of Calkins in Damascus Township and is a junior at Honesdale High School. She is captain of the girls' wrestling team, a two-year member of the District 2 All-Academic wrestling team, a member of the National Honor Society, FFA and 4-H. She cares for numerous pets and farm animals.

Commissioner Chairperson Brian Smith said it was important to have people spread the importance of the dairy industry. "We need our farmers, we need our dairy. It is one whole segment of food triangle, and that's not going away," he said, and thanked Roberts for all she has done as Dairy Princess.

Outgoing 2023-2024 Wayne County Dairy Princess Sydney Roberts, seated, was honored by the Wayne County commissioners at their April 25 meeting. Standing from left are Commissioners Joceyln Cramer, Chairperson Brian Smith and James Shook.

"I think you were very good at it, and I think that is very important," Commissioner Jocelyn Cramer said to Roberts. "You are doing a great service to the ag industry, but I also hope you benefit from this position as well, those networks, being out in front of people, taking to people... It is a great opportunity for the right person to do this."

Coincidentally at the same meeting, Bob Morgan, Pennsylvania director of the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development, stopped in during a tour of the counties, Wayne County being his first to visit. Smith introduced the outgoing Dairy Princess to him and briefly spoke of the Agriculture Innovation Center the county plans to build in Cherry Ridge Township.

For more information about the Wayne County Dairy Court, visit facebook.com/waynecodairypromotion.

