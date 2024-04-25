76-year-old man charged with allegedly having child pornography on laptop

A 76-year-old man from North Fayette Township is behind bars after police said he had child pornography on his laptop.

According to the criminal complaint, a man arrived at the North Fayette Township Police Department turned over a laptop that had what was believed to be child pornography on March 20. The man said he was given the laptop so he could fix it, and saw the images when he got it to work.

Officers got a search warrant for the laptop and discovered over 900 pornographic images. Of those photos, six of them involved children

The laptop was tracked back to Robert Leslie. Officers got another search warrant for his house and another laptop he owned, which turned up multiple photographs that constituted child pornography, the complaint said.

Of the pictures, 21 of them were obvious pre-pubescent girls undressing, the complaint said. There were also 41 banners or advertisement which were saved on the laptop of obvious pre-pubescent children.

Leslie is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

