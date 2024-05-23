75 years of German constitution, republic to be marked in Berlin

Germany plans to celebrate the entry into force of its constitution, the Basic Law, and the founding of the modern federal republic 75 years ago with an official state ceremony in the heart of Berlin's government district on Thursday.

The Basic Law come into force on May 23, 1949, which is also the founding date of the Federal Republic of Germany. The Peaceful Revolution in the former East Germany, which marks its 35th anniversary this year, ia also be commemorated on Thursday. It ultimately led to the Basic Law, which initially only applied to West Germany, becoming the constitution for the whole of Germany.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who ordered the state ceremony, plans to deliver the main speech between the Reichstag building, which houses the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, and the Chancellery.

"This Basic Law is the basis for ensuring that freedom, democracy and justice determine coexistence in our state," Steinmeier wrote on his website. In his view, the constitution has proven to be stable and adaptable over the past 75 years and has overcome numerous crises and challenges.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by the heads of the five constitutional bodies: In addition to the president, these are the president of the Bundestag, Bärbel Bas, the presdient of the Bundesrat upper house, Manuela Schwesig, and Federal Constitutional Court President Stephan Harbarth, as well as Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The ceremony is to be preceded by an ecumenical service with the participation of several religions in Berlin's St Mary's Church.

After Thursday's official ceremony, citizens will also have the opportunity to celebrate their constitution during a Democracy Festival in Berlin's government district from Friday to Sunday, and on Saturday in the old government district of Bonn, where Steinmeier plans to open to the public his official residence, the Villa Hammerschmidt.