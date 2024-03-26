71-year-old missing man found dead in southern Martin County in natural area

MARTIN COUNTY — A 71-year-old man last seen Monday was found dead Tuesday in the John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area, and foul play is not immediately suspected, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

Robert Jaegers, of Jupiter, was found about noon Tuesday in an area east of Pratt Whitney Road just inside Martin County, Chief Deputy John Budensiek said. The large environmental area is more than 16,600 acres and is west of Interstate 95 in Martin and Palm Beach counties.

Robert Jaegers

Budensiek said Jaegers’ family told Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators they last saw him about 12:30 p.m. Monday. They reported it was typical of Jaegers to walk in the environmental area. Budensiek said Jaegers is thought to have entered the environmental area at the western dead end of Old Indiantown Road, which is north of Indiantown Road.

“He walked from his house up into the park and didn’t come back home when he normally would come home,” Budensiek said.

He said Palm Beach County sheriff’s investigators Monday night started an extensive search for Jaegers using a variety of equipment, including four-wheelers and drones.

“They stayed at that throughout the night and throughout the day today (Tuesday) until Mr. Jaegers’ body was located,” Budensiek said.

Budensiek said his agency was notified as Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials moved into Martin County. He said Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials found Jaegers, though the body was just inside Martin County.

Budensiek said foul play is not suspected, though an autopsy will be done to determine cause of death.

“There’s no obvious trauma that they could see, but at that time, the medical examiner had not arrived,” Budensiek said. “We don’t believe there’s anything nefarious that took place, but we’re investigating it carefully.”

'He just had that charisma': Siblings remember 74-year-old man who died after hit-and-run crash in Stuart

Deadly crash: Police ID man, woman killed in crash in Fort Pierce

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Extensive search in Martin, Palm Beach counties ends as body found