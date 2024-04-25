7 years after man shot to death in Wilmington, woman charged

Seven years after a 34-year-old man was gunned down in Wilmington, a now-30-year-old woman has been charged.

On Monday, a New Castle County grand jury indicted Robin Webster on one count of first degree murder for the Jan. 11, 2017 killing of Jermaine Francois. It occurred just after midnight in the 100 block of E. 14th St.

Wilmington officers who responded to the scene found Francois badly injured. He died after being rushed to a local hospital.

Police did not detail how investigators identified Webster as a suspect, but said the department's cold case unit was involved.

Webster was arrested Tuesday and is being held at Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $5,000,000 cash bail.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

