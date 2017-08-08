7 Things the Thrift Store Doesn't Want From You

Whether you're taking advantage of Amazon's offer to use their boxes to ship donations to Goodwill for free, or will be hauling donations yourself to your local thrift, you won't be alone. December 31 is the biggest donation day of the year, with many of us more motivated to finally clear out our closets for a tax break (instead of the life-changing magic promoted by Marie Kondo). For instance, the Salvation Army in Traverse City, Michigan estimates that 40% of their donations come this time of year. Though your generosity is always appreciated, there are a few things many thrift stores won't accept - and donating these items end up costing these organizations precious money. Here's what to think twice about before donating.