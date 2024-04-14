7 robbers punch, kick and hit man with metal object in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for seven people accused of surrounding a man and attacking him on March 31, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened on East 167th Street around 7:25 p.m. Police said the 22-year-old victim was approached by the group and was kicked, punched and hit with a metal object.

The suspects then displayed a gun and allegedly stole the man’s keys, cellphone and sneakers, according to authorities.

The group then fled north on Sherman Avenue. The victim was taken to BronxCare Health System.

