7 Florida firefighters among those to be honored during National Firefighters Memorial Weekend

Seven Florida firefighters are among those to be honored over the weekend during the National Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The seven are among 226 firefighters who either died in 2023 or who will be honored in 2024.

The event takes place in Emmitsburg, Maryland, but for those unable to attend in person, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has several suggestions on how everyone can honor firefighters, including lowering your flag to half-staff on Sunday, May 5.

“We will always remember the bravery, commitment, and sacrifices of each of these 226 heroes — and their families,” said National Fallen Firefighters Foundation CEO Victor Stagnaro.

What is National Fallen Firefighters Day?

The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Maryland.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation sponsors a national tribute to all firefighters who died in the line of duty during the previous year.

“National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend is a time for our nation to pause and reflect onthe heroic efforts and selfless service of the fallen firefighters we are paying tribute to this year,”said Stagnaro.

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host the 43rd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5, in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The 2024 Memorial Weekend will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years.

➤ See the 2024 roll of honor for all 226 names

The NFFF will live stream two events on its website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page:

National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service, 7:30 pm., Saturday, May 4.

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service 10 a.m., Sunday, May 5.

7 Florida firefighters among those to be honored in 2024

The 2024 Roll of Honor includes firefighters who died in 2023 and those who died in previous years but will be honored this weekend.

Seven Florida firefighters are among those who will be honored May 4-5 at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. Florida firefighters include:

Douglas Clemons: Engineer-paramedic with Polk County Fire Rescue. Clemons died in 2022 at the age of 56.

Austin M. Duran: Firefighter-EMT with the Apopka Fire Department. Duran was "tragically injured while on duty on June 30, 2022, and succumbed to his injuries two weeks later on July 15, 2022, at the age of 25."

Terryson Jackson: Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire/Rescue. Died in 2023 at the age of 50. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of battalion chief.

James Hunt: Lieutenant-EMT with the city of Melbourne Fire Department. Died in 2022 at age 65 "after a courageous journey with cancer."

Robert Low Jr.: Deputy chief with the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District. Low died in 2023 at the age of 56.

Jeremy J. McCay: Engineer-paramedic with Clay County Fire Rescue. Died in 2019 at age 45 after a 14-month battle with cancer.

Richard Wolnewitz: Captain with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue. Died in 2022 at age 44 "following a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with lung cancer."

President Biden expected to order flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen firefighters

President Biden is expected to order all flags to fly at half-staff on May 5, 2024, to honor the 89 firefighters who died in 2023.

Public Law 107-51 requires the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff on the day of the memorial ceremony.

How you can honor fallen firefighters

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation offered these suggestions to those unable to attend the events in Maryland to pay tribute to the firefighters being honored this year.

All can participate in Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters May 1-5 by lighting homes, businesses, landmarks, or fire departments with red lights.

Other ways to remember include Bells Across America, Sound the Sirens, and by signing a virtual Remembrance Banner.

The American flag will be lowered to half-staff on all federal buildings on Sunday, May 5.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Memorial Weekend: Florida firefighters among 226 to be honored