7 Easy Ways to Make Your Jack-o'-Lanterns Last Longer

From Woman's Day

From squash skulls to pumpkin owls, there's no end to the squash-tastic creations you can make to celebrate Halloween. But that excitement quickly fades as you watch the pumpkin that took you forever to carve wither away on your porch.

It's inevitable that your pumpkins will rot, but we've rounded up some handy tips that will keep your crafty carvings intact for longer. First, make sure you're buying a gourd from a local pumpkin patch. Since it's grown on-site, it will be spared from any damage it would have experienced in shipping. Second, make sure whichever one you pick is firm. If you feel any soft spots, the rotting process will start sooner rather than later (if it hasn't started already).

After you've found your perfect pumpkin, keep these carving tips in mind:

1. Make sure to clean out the inside of your pumpkin as much as possible.

Since they're moist, any bit of exposed pumpkin guts will start to mold quickly. Clean the surface of the veggie and the interior with a teaspoon of bleach per one quart of water. (Putting it in a spray bottle makes it easier to apply the solution to the whole pumpkin.) This will sterilize the gourd, killing any existing bacteria. Let it dry fully before you start carving.

2. Give it a bleach-water bath after you carve it.

The bleach comes into play again post-carving, giving it an extra-good cleansing. Submerge your creation in a bucket filled with water and 2/3 cup of bleach.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of Fabulessly Frugal More

Leave it there for up to 24 hours to let the pumpkin soak in the bleach solution.

3. Apply petroleum jelly.

As an extra layer of protection, put Vaseline on the carved edges. This will keep them moisturized and prevent the edges from drying out too fast. If you don't have Vaseline, vegetable oil or WD-40 works, too. But since all three are flammable, avoid putting a real candle inside your pumpkin-use a flameless votive instead. Don't put on the jelly before you clean the pumpkin with bleach, either. Since the jelly is trapping the moisture in the vegetable, it will trap in the bacteria along with it if you didn't clean the gourd first.

View photos Photo credit: Courtesy of A Real-Life Housewife More

4. Rehydrate the pumpkin daily.

Pumpkins shrivel up because they run out of moisture. Spraying it every day with water mixed with a few drops of bleach will keep it moist and ward off bacteria. As an even easier solution, spray it with Pumpkin Fresh daily to fight off mold. In an experiment, Pumpkin Fresh proved to be the best preservation method, keeping the gourd in good shape for 14 days.

When you're not showing off your jack-o'-lantern on your porch, put it in a plastic bag in your refrigerator. No room? Keeping it in the basement (or any other cool, dark area of your house) will also work. (This tip is especially important if you live in a warmer climate.)

6. Give it an ice bath.

If you see your pumpkin is starting to wilt, give it an ice bath overnight for some serious rehydration. Once you take it out, dry it throughly to prevent mold growth.

7. Don't carve it.

We know, not carving your pumpkin sounds tragic. But an untouched pumpkin will stay fresher for a longer period of time compared to a carved one. As an alternative, try our favorite pumpkin painting and no-carve ideas.

View photos Photo credit: Getty More

Follow Woman's Day on Instagram.

You Might Also Like