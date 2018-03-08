7 Bold Buildings Designed by Women

Aqua Tower (Chicago, Illinois)

American architect and MacArthur Fellow Jeanne Gang is one of the most exciting architects in the world today. As the founding principal of Studio Gang, she has literally raised the ceiling of what it means to be a female architect. That fact was evident when she designed the Aqua Tower (pictured), a 859-foot tall skyscraper that was the third tallest building in the world to have a woman as lead architect.