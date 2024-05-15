63-year-old hiker who fell 300 feet recounts harrowing rescue

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — After surviving a 300-foot fall on a hike in Washington over the weekend, a Hillsboro woman is sharing her cautionary tale every outdoor enthusiast should hear.

“The only thing that came to mind was, ‘God, you’re gonna have to stop me,’ because I could tell I had momentum,” 63-year-old Rebecca Halley told KOIN 6 News.

Drawn to the wildflowers and warm weather, Halley said it was her dream to return to Dog Mountain Trail five years after she visited with her daughter. Returning with friends last Friday, Halley said she found the trail much harder this time around, despite being an avid hiker.

“Got to the top, had lunch, rehydrated, and headed down. And things kind of went sideways after that,” Halley said.

The path is known to be narrow and steep. Even still, she was caught off guard by what happened next.

“I remember stumbling a little bit, not hugely, and then just kind of going over the side,” Halley said.

Miraculously, she only suffered minor injuries after a fall on her back from 300 feet. She said she tried to stay awake as she called friends for help.

“I’m just laying there thinking, ‘I don’t want to move,’ cause I don’t want to go any further,” Halley said.

A woman was rescued after a 300-foot fall while hiking at Dog Mountain Trail. May 14, 2024 (courtesy Skamania County Sheriff’s Office).

The rescue began around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said on their Facebook page. A search and rescue began immediately, and rescuers found the Halley unconscious and unresponsive.

Because of the steep terrain where the hiker fell, a U.S. Army medical helicopter was brought in to hoist and recover the hiker, who was flown to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver for treatment.

KOIN 6 News talked to local hikers and rescue experts for their tips to stay safe on the trails.

“I hope that she’s going to be OK and that it doesn’t discourage anyone from getting off the screens and enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” said Kevin Spaeth, a local hiker.

When it comes to safety tips: “Hiking with people rather than alone, I’ve got good footwear on, extra water,” Spaeth said.

Liam Kean is a volunteer with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. He said it’s important to “stay put” and “don’t go anywhere” if you get lost on the trail. Other safety tips for hiking include going slow, letting people pass you, packing flashlights and bringing lots of food and water.

For more information, check MCSO SAR’s website for their list of 10 essentials for hiking safety.

Kean said what motivates him is “being able to change someone’s life.”

“If someone’s out there and they’re not going to make it unless they get found, being able to be that person to find them is probably the most gratifying, satisfying, and motivating emotion to have,” he said.

The Dog Mountain Trail is about 6 miles long with the summit around 2900 feet.

