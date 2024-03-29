75 wedding captions to celebrate the big day

The big day has arrived! The next stop? Happily ever after, of course.

Whether you're a guest, relative, part of the wedding party or one half of the newly-minted couple, you may be in the market for a wedding caption to use on Instagram along with the amazing snaps you plan to post.

Naturally, if you aren't one of the two people walking down the aisle, proper wedding etiquette dictates that you wait until the couple has shared the first photos online. After that, however, have at it.

From the flowers and table settings to the cake and reception, share all the details of the big day. And when you do, you're going to need just the right quote or saying to caption whatever you post.

Fortunately, we've got all the wedding captions you need in the collection below. Included among them are short sayings, funny captions, traditional messages and just about anything else you're looking for to mark the special occasion.

Need something cute? Try "Hugs and kisses from the new Mr. and Mrs." Or, if the moment calls for something more elegant, use "Black tie. White dress. A love for the ages."

While the photos of the day are sure to take center stage on your grid, using the perfect caption is like icing on the wedding cake.

Short wedding captions

Wishing you love, laughter and happily ever after.

The best is yet to come.

Happy wedding. Happy day. Happy everything.

Spoiler alert: They lived happily ever after.

Hugs and kisses from the new Mr. and Mrs.

Married. Hitched. Tied the knot.

The fairytale begins.

When two become one.

Put a ring on it. Check.

We decided on forever.

Two hearts joined together for eternity.

Bride + Groom = The best day ever.

Life is a journey best traveled together.

S.1. Ep. 1: The One Where They Get Married

In that moment, forever didn't seem nearly long enough.

Traditional wedding captions

Eat, drink and be married!

Let the adventure begin.

And they danced forever more.

One day down. Forever to go.

It's about to be a very good day. A good day, indeed.

You will always be my forever.

With this ring, I thee wed.

Our tomorrow begins today.

Your new home is in my heart.

Two hearts. One life.

I will be yours and yours alone, for as long as we both shall live.

This love was written in the stars.

Head over heels now and always.

Black tie. White dress. A love for the ages.

Then they rode off into the sunset.

Vows, rings & happy wedding things.

Nothing is perfect. But we come pretty close.

Wedding [wed - ing] n. when two become one

I choose you. Now and always.

Take this ring as a sign of my love and faithfulness.

You're all that I am. All that I have.

The only thing better than having friends is watching them get married.

To have and to hold from this day forward.

It's a never ending love story.

The rest of your life begins now.

Funny wedding captions

Finally!

Proud member of the “I Do Crew.”

Officially under new management.

Nope. Not a single hitch planning this wedding. Said no one ever.

You're the best husband/wife I've ever had.

Voted most likely to succeed.

Marriage is a workshop. You work. I shop.

Sometimes I look at you and think, "Wow, you sure got lucky when you met me."

I love you more than throw pillows.

Wishing you both the same kind of love, peace and joy that I find while aimlessly walking through Target.

Marriage isn't about one person always being right. Although we can both agree that if it was, it would be me.

Behind every happy man is a woman that said "I do."

From this day forward, take my hand, my heart and the cork out of my wine bottle.

Wedding captions inspired by song lyrics

"I have loved you for a thousand years, I'll love you for a thousand more" — Christina Perri, "A Thousand Years"

"Grow old along with me / The best is yet to be / When our time has come / We will be as one" — Mary Chapin Carpenter, "Grow Old With Me"

"It's you, it's you, you make me sing / You're every line, you're every word, you're everything" — Michael Bublé, "You're Everything"

"Forever can never be long enough for me / To feel like I've had long enough with you" — Train, "Marry Me"

"I wanna spend the rest of my life / With you by my side / Forever and ever" — Lonestar, "Amazed"

"I'll be yours until the sun doesn't shine / Till time stands still / Until the winds don't blow / When today is just a memory to me / I know / I'll still be loving you" — Breathless Heart, "I'll Still Be Loving You"

"This will be / An everlasting love / This will be / The one I've waited for" — Natalie Cole, "This Will Be"

"Darling, just kiss me slow / Your heart is all I own / And in your eyes, you're holding mine" — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

"When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful / I don't deserve this / Darling, you look perfect tonight" — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

"Can I go where you go / Can we always be this close forever and ever? / Take me out and take me home / You're my lover" — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Wedding captions inspired by movie quotes

"Just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." — Anna Scott, "Notting Hill"

"You complete me." — Jerry Maguire, "Jerry Maguire"

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — Harry Burns, "When Harry Met Sally"

“You had me at hello.” — Jerry Maguire, “Jerry Maguire”

"You have bewitched me, body and soul. And I love you. I never wish to be parted from you from this day on." — Mr. Darcy, "Pride and Prejudice"

"I love you. Most ardently." — Mr. Darcy, “Pride and Prejudice”

"I wish I knew how to quit you." — Jack Twist, "Brokeback Mountain"

"Ma, I love him awful." — Loretta Castorini, "Moonstruck"

"I want the fairytale." — Vivian, "Pretty Woman"

"Perhaps 'OK' will be our always." — Augustus Waters, "The Fault in Our Stars"

"I wanted it to be you. I wanted it to be you so badly." — Kathleen Kelly, "You've Got Mail"

"I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me. Everyday." — Noah Calhoun, "The Notebook"

This article was originally published on TODAY.com