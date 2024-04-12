6 Super Shady Human Experiments The Government Has Literally Fessed Up To, Like, This Isn't Fake News

In the early years of the Cold War, the CIA was adamant that the communists had discovered some way to control the human mind. So, in response, they created Project MK-Ultra in the hopes of secretly creating a mind-control drug to use against enemies. Chemist Sidney Gottlieb created and ran the decade-long operation during its 1953–1964 lifespan. During this time, he and the CIA partnered with over 30 universities and institutions to run some of these tests and experiments on completely unknowing civilians.

The things they were doing were downright obscene, like dosing people with LSD without their consent to see how they'd react. The lead of the program, Sidney Gottlieb, is literally credited for introducing the US to LSD from these experiments. During the program's early years, it was their primary focus. They were (unbeknownst to subjects) administering LSD to CIA employees, military personnel, doctors, government agents, people with mental illnesses, and members of the general public just to study their reactions. Some participants consented, but that meant they received even more extreme treatment. Some volunteers were even given LSD for 77 days straight.

Other experimentation included hooking up patients to an IV barbiturate in one arm and amphetamine in the other. So, when the barbiturate was administered and caused the patient to fall asleep, the amphetamine would wake them up, causing them to ramble incoherently. Asking questions and getting something useful only proved itself part of the time. Drugs like heroin, psilocybin, and morphine were also used in experiments. Hypnosis was used on these poor people, and to make matters worse, they took the nonsense to Canada, enlisted, and funded a scientist to continue additional experiments on people there.

In 1973, CIA director Richard Helms ordered that all MK-Ultra files be destroyed. After a New York Times exposé and a congressional investigation, in the summer of 1975, the US admitted to conducting human mind-control experiments on unknowing citizens and that one person had died as a result.