6-year-old boy found wandering alone didn’t remember the last time he ate, NM cops say

A woman was arrested after her 6-year-old son was found “filthy” and wandering alone in New Mexico, officials said.

On May 7, Albuquerque officers were called to an apartment complex where they found the little boy barefoot and alone, according to a May 10 Facebook post by the police department.

“I woke up in the apartment and saw my mom wasn’t there,” the little boy can be heard saying in body camera footage shared by police.

The boy who was “trying to go find mama” didn’t remember the last time he ate, officials said.

While police tried locating the child’s mom, officers got the boy a new pair of socks and shoes, officials said.

The officer can be seen playing music from “The Lion King” soundtrack in the squad car for the boy before eventually providing him with toys, police said.

His mom was eventually located and arrested on charges of child abuse and endangering the life and health of a child, officers said.

McClatchy News is not naming the woman to protect the identity of the child.

