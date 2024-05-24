6 Kroger stores now checking shoppers' receipts. Here's why

Heading to Kroger? You may be asked to show your receipt.

A new safety policy rolled out at six Kroger stores in Greater Cincinnati will include periodic receipt checks, a spokesperson for Kroger's Cincinnati/Dayton division told The Enquirer in an email. Shoppers at these stores may, from time to time, be asked to show their receipt to a Kroger employee when leaving the store.

A Reddit user on the Cincinnati subreddit recently said they were asked by security to show their receipt after shopping at the Oakley Kroger.

“At Kroger we are committed to providing access to fresh food and essentials. Safety is one of our core values, and it guides everything we do," the Kroger spokesperson said. "In response to increased incidents of theft, we recently deployed added safety measures at six Cincinnati-area stores, including periodic receipt checks. Although early in implementation, we have received positive feedback from associates and customers.”

These Greater Cincinnati stores will conduct periodic checks, according to the spokesperson:

Hyde Park Kroger – 3760 Paxton Ave., Oakley.

St. Bernard Kroger – 4777 Kenard Ave., Winton Place.

Norwood Kroger – 4500 Montgomery Road, Norwood.

Oakley Kroger Marketplace – 4613 Marburg Ave., Oakley.

Kroger On-The-Rhine – 100 E. Court St., Downtown.

Kroger University Plaza – One W. Corry St., Corryville.

The grocery giant began requiring receipt checks at six Columbus-area stores earlier this month, The Dispatch reported. A sign in front of the stores also said shoppers were prohibited from carrying large bags inside.

A sign outside of a Columbus-area Kroger prohibits large bags inside the store and tells shoppers they'll be required to submit to a receipt check when they exit.

The Enquirer visited several Kroger stores in Greater Cincinnati on Friday and no signs were displayed at any of the stores. Mark Bruce, a corporate affairs manager for Kroger, told The Dispatch the new policy was in response to increased incidents and theft.

Checking shoppers' receipts is a common practice at stores with club memberships, like Costco and Sam's Club, where members consent to the checks. Other major retailers, like Walmart, sometimes employ staff to check shoppers' receipts as they leave.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Kroger stores launch receipt-checking policy due to theft