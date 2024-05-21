6 businesses cited during decoy operation in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six businesses were cited after allegedly selling tobacco to minors during a decoy operation in Visalia, the Visalia Police Department said.

On Tuesday, officers say they conducted a tobacco minor decoy operation to check if businesses in Visalia sold tobacco products to minors. Under the supervision of officers, the minor decoys were told to go into stores and try to buy tobacco products.

As a result, police say a total of six businesses were cited for selling tobacco to a minor.

The Visalia Police Department says they will be holding a series of tobacco decoy and compliance inspections throughout the year to ensure businesses are complying with state law. A retailer who is found guilty can be charged with a misdemeanor or subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

The Visalia Police Department says the funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Department of Justice.

