6 Bodyweight Triceps Workouts You Can Do Without a Gym

When it comes to triceps workouts you may think that doing all the push-ups - and then just a few more - are your only option. Not the case! In fact, there are even more effective moves for working the muscles that run along the backs of your arms, explain Amber Rees and Lindsey Clayton, the co-founders and trainers behind the Brave Body Project workout program and fitness community.
Working your triceps is important if you're looking to improve your upper-body strength and see definition in your arms, say Rees and Clayton. "A lot of people confuse having beautiful, strong arms with more defined biceps, but it's actually in large part due to your triceps."
It's important to note that you can't spot train a body part or muscle group. If you're looking to see triceps #gains, it takes a combination of total-body strength and cardio workouts and following a clean meal plan. That being said, if you want to give a little extra attention to the muscles along the backs of your arms, these are some crazy-effective moves for doing just that.
Clayton and Rees have six moves guaranteed to give your triceps a major workout. Ready?! Let's do this!
1. Triceps Push-Up to Downward Dog
"This move strengthens and stretches your upper body, and is great for improving mobility in the lower body," Clayton and Rees explain.
A. Start in a straight-arm plank position. Keeping core engaged and elbows close to torso, bend arms to lower body toward ground until hovering 1 inch above mat. (Drop knees to floor if needed.)
B. Push through palms to straighten arms and lift hips up and back into a downward dog position. Return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.
2. Chaturanga Flow
"Match your movement to your breath during this exercise helps you focus on engaging your body," Clayton and Rees say.
A. Start in a straight-arm plank position. Keeping core engaged and elbows close to torso, bend arms to lower body toward ground until hovering 1 inch above mat. (Drop knees to floor if needed.)
B. From this hover position, slide upper body through arms and lift chest up into an upward dog position with toes untucked.
C. Lift hips up and back to move into downward dog, then return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.
3. Elevator Drops
"This move is our jam! It forces you to slow down and focus on firing the right muscles - the more control and attention you give this move the stronger you'll get," Clayton and Rees explain.
A. Start in a straight-arm plank position with wrists under shoulders and core tight. Walk hands forward as far as possible then lower both elbows toward floor. (Modify by alternating elbows.)
B. Push through palms to straighten arms. Return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 5 reps.
4. Side Triceps Press Away
"You can't cheat this move by relying on other muscles," Clayton and Rees explain. "It directly targets the back of the arms and forces you to engage the triceps muscles to do each rep."
A. Start lying on left side with right arm bent in front of torso with right hand on floor and left hand on right shoulder.
B. Keeping hips and legs still, press through right palm to straighten arm and lift upper body off floor. Return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.
5. Alternating Triceps Dip to Toe Tap
"This is a great move for improving strength, stability, and flexibility," explain Clayton and Rees. "It also just makes you feel like a rock star with every rep."
A. Sit on edge of a sturdy chair with palms resting on seat, fingers pointing toward body. Slide butt off seat and walk legs forward. This is the starting position.
B. Bend elbows until arms are at a 90-degree angle. Keep elbows pointing back (not out to sides) and back close to chair seat. Return to start.
C. Kick right leg straight in air and reach left hand to tap right toes. That's 1 rep. Repeat on opposite side. Do 3 sets of 6 reps.
6. Plank to Low Triceps Push-Up Hold
"When you're ready for a challenge, give this advanced move a try," Clayton and Rees explain.
A. Start in a straight-arm push-up position. Move into forearm plank by lowering right elbow to floor, then left elbow.
B. Keep torso still and place right hand on floor next to chest while keeping arm bent at 90 degrees, then left arm.
C. Pause in this hover position then push through palms to return to plank. Push back into downward dog and take a deep breath. Do 2 sets of 6 reps.
