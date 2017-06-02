6 Bodyweight Triceps Workouts You Can Do Without a Gym

From Redbook

When it comes to triceps workouts you may think that doing all the push-ups - and then just a few more - are your only option. Not the case! In fact, there are even more effective moves for working the muscles that run along the backs of your arms, explain Amber Rees and Lindsey Clayton, the co-founders and trainers behind the Brave Body Project workout program and fitness community.

Working your triceps is important if you're looking to improve your upper-body strength and see definition in your arms, say Rees and Clayton. "A lot of people confuse having beautiful, strong arms with more defined biceps, but it's actually in large part due to your triceps."

It's important to note that you can't spot train a body part or muscle group. If you're looking to see triceps #gains, it takes a combination of total-body strength and cardio workouts and following a clean meal plan. That being said, if you want to give a little extra attention to the muscles along the backs of your arms, these are some crazy-effective moves for doing just that.

Clayton and Rees have six moves guaranteed to give your triceps a major workout. Ready?! Let's do this!

View photos Photo credit: Designed by Megan Tatem More

1. Triceps Push-Up to Downward Dog

"This move strengthens and stretches your upper body, and is great for improving mobility in the lower body," Clayton and Rees explain.

View photos Photo credit: Katherine Wirsing More

A. Start in a straight-arm plank position. Keeping core engaged and elbows close to torso, bend arms to lower body toward ground until hovering 1 inch above mat. (Drop knees to floor if needed.)

B. Push through palms to straighten arms and lift hips up and back into a downward dog position. Return to starting position. Do 3 sets of 10 reps.

2. Chaturanga Flow

"Match your movement to your breath during this exercise helps you focus on engaging your body," Clayton and Rees say.

View photos Photo credit: Katherine Wirsing More

A. Start in a straight-arm plank position. Keeping core engaged and elbows close to torso, bend arms to lower body toward ground until hovering 1 inch above mat. (Drop knees to floor if needed.)

B. From this hover position, slide upper body through arms and lift chest up into an upward dog position with toes untucked.