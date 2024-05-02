5th Key Bridge collapse victim recovered, identified after vehicle located

Officials with the Unified Command team working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge cleanup outside Baltimore have recovered and identified a fifth roadwork crew member who died in the bridge collapse in March.

On Wednesday night, Unified Command announced 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, of Glen Burnie, was found in one of the missing constructions trucks recovered by salvage teams at the bridge.

Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI, worked together to identify the recovered worker.

Gonzalez, a native of El Salvador, is one of the six roadwork crew members who died in the collapse of the bridge during the early hours of March 26.

In March, Gustavo Torres, executive director of the Maryland-based immigrant rights group CASA, identified Gonzalez as “a husband, a father of three [who] has called Maryland his home for over 19 years.”

In an effort to honor their lives and their work, Baltimore County’s close-knit Latino community has constructed an elaborate memorial near the south end of the bridge for the workers lost during the bridge collapse. It includes decorated wooden crosses, a painted canvas backdrop, bunches of flowers, candles and a giant modified American flag with six stars — one for each of the men.

A group of mourners gathered at the memorial on April 26 to offer support for the victims’ loved ones. Marcoin Mendoza, who worked with Gonzalez several years ago as a welder, visited the memorial and said Gonzalez came to the U.S. to build a better life for himself and his family, like so many other immigrants.

“Same dream as everybody else,” Mendoza said. “To work hard.”

Gonzalez was especially well known in his community because his wife has a local food truck specializing in pupusas and other Salvadoran staples. He would often spend his days helping at the food truck and his nights working construction.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, in a statement. “Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

The last worker on the team, presumed to be 35-year-old Jose Mynor Lopez, has not been recovered from the wreck.

