54-unit apartment complex planned for vacant downtown Rockford hotel

The Wisconsin development company responsible for converting the Ziock Building into the downtown Embassy Suites is planning to turn a former hotel into an apartment complex a few blocks away.

"We are slated to close on April 15 and start construction by May 1," said Ron Clewer, Illinois market president for Gorman & Co., speaking of the company's purchase of The Lafayette Hotel at 411 Mulberry St., in downtown Rockford.

When finished, the four-story building will boast a total of 54 residential units. There will be studio and one-bedroom apartments on the upper floors and three live-work spaces on the ground floor along Mulberry Street.

Clewer said the vacant bar that faces North Church Street will be turned into community space. The building will be a mixture of market-rate and affordable housing.

"It’s really an honor to restore this historic building," he said.

The Lafayette Hotel, seen here on Friday, March 29, held its grand opening in 1927 at 411 Mulberry St. in downtown Rockford.

More: Illinois backs redevelopment of historic downtown Rockford theater

The Lafayette Hotel held its grand opening on June 2, 1927, and was initially used to house vaudevillian actors who performed in the Rockford's theaters.

"There were some impressive people who stayed there over the years," Clewer said.

The Lafayette continued as a hotel until owner LeRoy Jones, who ran it with his wife, Lisa, died in 2019.

Jim Hagerty writes about business, growth and development and other news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford's Lafayette Hotel will be turned into apartment complex