54-year-old man shot and killed, Santa Fe Police Dept. reports

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe authorities are investigating a murder. It happened Saturday afternoon, they said.

Santa Fe Police Department was called to the 900 block of Morning Drive for a report of shots fired. James Dukette, 54, of Santa Fe, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and died.

Zachary Dukette, 34, of Santa Fe, was found at the scene and arrested. He’s facing a first-degree murder charge.

If you have any information related to the case, contact Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.

