$500,000 marijuana grow with mold infestation busted in Calaveras County

(FOX40.COM) — A Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office search warrant led to the discovery of an illegal marijuana grow operation and mold infestation in a residential home.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office executed a search in the 200 block of Bright Star Road in Valley Springs that resulted in the eradication of 535 marijuana plants from a residential property.

During the search, officers said an extensive marijuana grow operation spanned from the house to the garage of the property. The eradicated plants have an estimated street value of up to $535,000, according to CCSO.

In addition, authorities reported “excessive amounts of mold throughout the premises, posing significant health risks to occupants.” They also noted “severe electrical hazards and exposed high-voltage wiring” at the scene.

Deputies said the marijuana operation is still under investigation.

