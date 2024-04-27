McKinley Park man gets 50-year sentence for 2016 killing of Brighton Park teen, attorney general says

A McKinley Park man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for the 2016 drive-by shooting on the city’s Southwest Side that left a teenager dead, the office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced.

A Cook County jury in December convicted Sergio Gonzalez, 29, of first-degree murder in the slaying of David Gonzalez, 17, court records show. Sergio Gonzalez and David Gonzalez were not related, authorities said.

David Gonzalez was shot eight times from a moving vehicle in the late evening of Jan. 7, 2016, in the 3100 block of West 41st Place in Brighton Park.

Sergio Gonzalez and a second man, Jose Juarez, were quickly apprehended following a police pursuit that ended 11 blocks from the shooting scene, police said. Each man was later charged with murder.

Authorities said they believed hostilities between longtime gang rivals Latin Kings and Two-Six led to the slaying.

Juarez was found guilty of murder in 2019 and sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to Raoul’s office. The Illinois Appellate Court upheld Juarez’s convictions two years ago following an appeal, according to court records.

Sergio Gonzalez has another case pending related to an alleged 2010 murder and was also charged separately with attempted murder and participation in a nine-person group attack while in custody at the Cook County Jail, according to records.

He is next set to appear in court on May 21.