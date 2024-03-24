50 years ago, Webster teacher asked pupils to reunite for 2024 eclipse. His moment is here

It's 1978 and former Webster Central School District earth science teacher Patrick Moriarty is passing out worksheets about eclipses to his ninth-grade students.

Eclipse dates for the next 50 years are printed on the papers but Moriarty narrows in on one — April 8, 2024 — and promises his students they will all reunite on that day.

Most students stare at him in disbelief. How are they supposed to know where they would be in 2000, never mind 2024?

And honestly, Moriarty isn't so sure himself, but he continues the tradition for the next 16 years — 14 at Webster and two at Victor High School — confident he would make this happen somehow.

A reunion 50 years in the making

Fast forward almost 50 years, instead of taking out an ad in the newspaper like he had planned to do decades ago, Moriarty turned to Facebook, which he joined and created a private group just for the big event.

"I'm getting a good chunk of invites," Moriarty said. "I'm putting something in about once every two weeks, the tracking of it, some information about it, just keeping it fresh in our minds."

Originally, their meeting place was planned for Buffalo. As the date grew closer, though, the since retired teacher-turned-principal realized Rochester would be "just as good."

But where would he host the over 100 former students, friends and family who have RSVP'd?

Park pavilions throughout the area were already booked up so Moriarty decided he would open up his home in Brighton to his multitude of visitors.

And he'll be ready — rain or shine.

"Even if it's cloudy, we're going to get the sense of it," Moriarty said. "It's going to be amazing, I think."

What else you can do in Rochester NY for the eclipse

The Rochester Museum & Science Center sells solar eclipse glasses for $2.50 per pair.

Several local venues have eclipse-themed events planned for April 8.

You can spend the day at the Seneca Park Zoo and see how the animals will react to the few minutes of complete darkness or explore how 19th Century Americans experienced a total solar eclipse at the Genesee Country Village & Museum.

The Rochester Museum & Science Center will also have many activities that day, including planetarium shows, access to outdoor telescopes and a post eclipse concert by country artist Dylan Marlowe right after totality.

