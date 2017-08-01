50 Things You Can Cook In An Instant Pot

Semper Veritas: Trump is all bark and no bite. We know that by now. Once we figured out that he stands for nothing, has no spine, no ideological core and no governing agenda, his whole house of cards fell apart. The blood is in the water, and everyone is out to get him now that we know he can't bite back. He wasted his honeymoon tweeting angrily at the world and got nothing accomplished. And his approval rating looks like a shoe size. Trump is a disaster. #NeverTrump