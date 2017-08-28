This $50 Machine Makes Ice Cream That's Healthier Than Halo Top

From Delish

If there's anything that's ever taken the ice cream world by storm like Halo Top, we don't know it. The low-cal, low-carb, low-sugar pints are the answer to sweet-toothed dieters' prayers - still, the ingredient lists read like, well, ingredients for ice cream: There's milk, cream, eggs, and sugar, among other additives. And while big-name brands like Breyers have been scrambling to match its genius, there's one even-healthier product that's been quietly lurking on Amazon.

BUY NOW: Yonanas Frozen Healthy Dessert Maker, $50; Amazon.com

It's not actually ice cream but a machine that turns fruit into the stuff. And if you can get past its ridiculous name - Yonanas - you'll see why it's worth clearing a spot for on your counter. The soft-serve that Yonanas churns out is healthy (like Halo Top) and low in sugar (like Halo Top), but there's one major difference: It only has one ingredient. When you drop chunks of frozen fruit down the mini machine's chute, it grinds them into a sorbet-like consistency. That's it - just fruit, any combo of it. Of course, you could stuff the tube with candy bars and Greek yogurt, too, if you feel like it.

BUY NOW: Yonanas Elite Frozen Healthy Dessert Maker, $105; Amazon.com

The original model is less than $50 and gets the job done, despite reviewers qualms that it's noisy and not that powerful. An Elite $105 version has twice the power. Unsurprisingly, both are top-sellers on Amazon and the Elite was of Oprah's Favorite Things of 2016. "This gadget turns frozen fruit into soft-serve with no dairy or added sugar. Amen!" she wrote. Anything that gets an amen out of Oprah is legit in our books.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

Download the Delish app.

You Might Also Like