5 Tricks to Make Your Eyes Look Bigger

Your eyes are not the best secret keepers - they give away everything from your lack of sleep to your pollen allergy. Make them appear bigger, though, and you'll look awake and refreshed even when you're running on new-mom levels of sleep (no matter how old your little angels are).

Get strategic with mascara.

After you layer on your first coat of mascara, business as usual, "apply the second coat just to the outer corners of the eyes," says Ashleigh Ciucci, a makeup artist in New York City. "By highlighting just those outer lashes, your eyes will appear more lifted and open." L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara thickens and lengthens for an uber-flattering effect.

Highlight your lids.

Just like highlighter on your cheekbones catches the light, the same goes for your eyes. No, you don't need to master some crazy eye contour trick: "Just tap a shimmery eyeshadow onto the center of each eyelid," says Ciucci. "This will brighten the eye area." You can even use your finger to blend it in. A soft taupe, like Nars Shimmer Eyeshadow in Valhalla, keeps it office-appropriate.

Disguise redness around your rims.

Extend the appearance of the whites of your eyes with nothing but eyeliner. Ciucci recommends lining your eyes with an eyeliner pencil in nude or cream, which basically acts like concealer for the inner rims of your eyes. "The pencil takes away any pinkness, so the whites of your eyes look whiter and brighter," she explains, which has an enlarging effect.

Adjust your arch.

The shape of your brows can enhance and widen your eyes - it's all in the arch. "An arch reveals more skin, creating the illusion that the eyes are bigger," says Ciucci. One thing you definitely don't want to do is over-tweeze, so see a pro who can help you get it just right.

Give your brows a boost.

Skipping this step is the equivalent of wearing a killer dress with slippers. Blend a brow-specific highlighter, like Benefit High Brow Glow Brow Highlighter, lightly onto your brow bones (just beneath each eyebrow) and into the inner corners of your eyes. "This combats any darkness on the inner corners, and the placement under the brows opens your eyes by calling the attention up and outwards," explains Ciucci.

