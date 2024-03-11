5 things to know about the House Republican report on the January 6th Select Committee

Rioters rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Committee on House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk released his Jan. 6 “Initial Findings Report” | Julio Cortez

House Republicans released a report Monday refuting several of the findings of the January 6th Select Subcommittee, saying the committee was politicized and focused too much on former President Donald Trump.

Why it matters: The January 6th Select Committee’s final report focused mostly on Trump and not the security failures and reforms needed to ensure the U.S. Capitol’s safety, according to a press release issued by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, chairman of the House Administration Committee’s oversight subcommittee.

Driving the news: Loudermilk, R- Ga., released a statement along with the release of the report, saying, “For nearly two years former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6th Select Committee promoted hearsay and cherry-picked information to promote its political goal — to legislatively prosecute former President Donald Trump.”

What to watch: Loudermilk’s committee focused on identifying and reviewing the various security failures on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. The report findings include:

1. The January 6th Select Committee was created “to promote a political narrative.”

Loudermilk’s statement continued, “It was no surprise that the Select Committee’s final report focused primarily on former President Trump and his supporters, not the security failures and reforms needed to ensure the United States Capitol is safer today than in 2021.”

2. The vice chair position, reserved for a Democrat, on the committee was given to then-Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

The one page initial findings report said Cheney was not the minority ranking member but served on the select committee as vice chair.

The one-page summary of the report said former members of the select committee spoke out against, “Cheney’s insistence that the Select Committee focus on President Trump.”

3. The select committee deleted records and hid evidence of witness interviews.

Reps. Cheney and Bennie Thompson reportedly did not turn over video recordings of witness interviews and depositions despite the use of the recordings in primetime hearings.

Multiple transcribed interviews of witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were held back.

White House and Secret Service employee witness testimonies of the events “directly contradicted (Cassidy) Hutchinson’s version of events,” according to the report.

4. The select committee promoted “Star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony in its final report.

Hutchinson told the public that she heard Trump “lunged” for the steering wheel after his speech near the White House in “an apparent effort to veer toward the Capitol,” according to The Hill.

The report says Reps. Thompson and Cheney were both made aware that the Secret Service agent driving the SUV on Jan. 6 refuted Hutchinson’s testimony but her testimony was still included in the final report.

5. The select committee worked with Fani Willis.

The Fulton County, Georgia district attorney reportedly wrote to the select committee seeking assistance with her own prosecution of Trump and select committee staff members met with representatives from her office.