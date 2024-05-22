5 THINGS TO KNOW: How does the Choctaw Nation's Job for the Day program work?

May 22—The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma gives information on how Choctaw tribal members can participate in a temporary work program that could lead to a permanent position working for the tribe.

1 Who is eligible for the program?

Participants must be a Choctaw tribal member aged 18 and up and be able to perform all required tasks for the job. A participant can not be employed full-time at another job and must have transportation to and from work.

2 How much is the pay and how many hours a week?

Temporary placements offer up to 40 hours a week at $13 an hour.

3 How long is the temporary placement and what jobs are offered?

Placement is for up to eight weeks. Jobs vary, depending on the CNO programs participating and the area in which you live. A participant may work in multiple departments across the CNO reservation.

4 What happens after the placement is done?

Our team will work to find permanent employment for participants; or if permanent placement cannot be arranged, coordinators may refer the participant to other career development programs.

5 Where can an application be found?

Contact a Job for the Day location to learn more about the program. For the McAlester area, call 918-423-1016 ext. 5220. Wilburton, call 918-465-2389. Applications can also be accessed online through the Chahta Achvffa portal.

—Derrick James