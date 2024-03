TechCrunch

Instagram is developing a “Blend” feature that creates a private feed of Reels recommended for you and a friend. The feature was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who regularly discovers social media features in development ahead of their official launch. According to a screenshot posted on X by Paluzzi, a Blend would include “Reels recommendations based on Reels you’ve shared with each other and your Reels interests.”