5 arrested following shooting involving police in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Pflugerville Police Department said it arrested five people following an attempted traffic stop that led to a shooting involving an officer early Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 4:40 a.m., patrol officers found a stolen vehicle with five occupants and attempted to perform a traffic stop. Police said the vehicle did not stop and led officers on a pursuit, which ultimately ended in the Hidden Lakes Subdivision.

Pflugerville Police said three occupants ran from the vehicle while two remained behind. The two suspects inside the vehicle were arrested immediately, according to police.

“During the escape, one of the fleeing suspects fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers. Thankfully, no officers were injured. One officer returned fire, but the suspect was not struck,” the department said.

According to Pflugerville Police, the three remaining suspects were also arrested with assistance from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Round Rock Police Department.

The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers due to the involvement of the officer returning shots, according to Pflugerville Police.

Police did not share the suspects’ names, ages or what charges may have been filed against them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.