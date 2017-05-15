5 Amazing Space Facts And Pictures

Photo: Quora

This question originally appeared on Quora. Answer by Joab Hodge.

We are tiny.

Very tiny. But we look in the sky, and wonder, “Man oh man, if I ever tried walking around the Earth once, it’d take me a lifetime.”

Well, you aren’t wrong. The surface area of Earth is HUGE, but hold on, if we see the world as big, then what must this look like to us?

View photos jupiter More

Photo: Quora

Yes, my friends, that small little blue planet is us, compared to our relatively far neighbor, Jupiter. That big Hunk is over 122 times larger than us. Crazy right? We could NEVER walk around that planet.

Let’s step it up a bit, how about Mr. Sun?

View photos sun More

Photo: Quora

That dot is again, us. HOLY COW! That is massive. The sun is a whopping 1,300,000 times bigger than our little blue planet. Wanna get bigger?

Wait, there’s bigger?!

Yes.

View photos sun - uy scuti More

Photo: Quora

Meet UY Scuti, one of the largest stars currently discovered. Remember when our planet was a dot next to the sun? Well, now the Sun is merely a PIXEL compared to this super-massive giant.

So…. wanna get bigger…?

WHAT?

View photos quasar cluster More