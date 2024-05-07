$41 million in federal cash to help Kansas homeless, affordable housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – Nearly $42 million in federal funding is being sent to the Sunflower State to address several housing-related issues.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced in a press release Tuesday, May 7 that $5.5 billion in funding is being dispersed to 1,200 communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. A total of $41,944,189 is on the way to Kansas to help the state with affordable housing, community development, homeless assistance and economic growth.

“Homeownership is an essential part of the American Dream that represents so much more than a roof over our heads. For people all across our nation, a home represents financial security, the opportunity to build wealth and equity, and a foundation for a better future for themselves, their children, and future generations,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. “That is why President Biden and I are expanding on our historic investments in housing by announcing $5.5 billion that will increase access to affordable housing, invest in economic growth, and address homelessness in communities throughout America. This funding will build more affordable homes and support renters and homeowners while also lowering costs, building wealth, and creating jobs.”

A breakdown of where this cash is heading can be found below:

Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) – $25,791,683

HOME Investment – $9,938,538

Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) – $2,268,891

Housing Opportunities for Persons With HIV/AIDS (HOPWA) – $800,244

Housing Trust Fund (HTF) – $3,144,833

“For 50 years HUD has provided flexible grant funding so that communities nationwide can make their own choices about addressing their most urgent challenges. These funds will be used to create permanent housing, offer temporary shelter, provide downpayment assistance for ready homebuyers, support community infrastructure – like water and sewer projects – and invest in small businesses,” said Marion McFadden, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development.

